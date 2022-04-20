Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.21. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 37,627 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Luby’s by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Luby’s by 4,836.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 46.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luby's, Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it provided restaurant services in the United States. As of November 19, 2021, the company operated 18 casual dining restaurants; and owned 24 properties. It also operated four Fuddruckers locations; and 14 Luby's cafeterias.

