Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.21. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 37,627 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.
Luby’s Company Profile (NYSE:LUB)
Luby's, Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it provided restaurant services in the United States. As of November 19, 2021, the company operated 18 casual dining restaurants; and owned 24 properties. It also operated four Fuddruckers locations; and 14 Luby's cafeterias.
