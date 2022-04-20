Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.40

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNEGY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from €306.00 ($329.03) to €300.00 ($322.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

