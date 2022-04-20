Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Short Interest Update

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 45,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 749,994 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 771,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 173,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 395,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 194,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUXA opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

