LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (LVMUY) to Issue Dividend of $1.26 on May 13th

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.255 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $119.50 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.86.

Several research firms have commented on LVMUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($731.18) to €700.00 ($752.69) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €780.00 ($838.71) to €790.00 ($849.46) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale increased their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($924.73) to €900.00 ($967.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $703.67.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

