M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.70

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WINK stock opened at GBX 199 ($2.59) on Wednesday. M Winkworth has a 1 year low of GBX 147.76 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.86). The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 187.09. The firm has a market cap of £25.34 million and a PE ratio of 10.61.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

