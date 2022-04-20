MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) will post $163.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.00 million and the lowest is $162.98 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $150.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $668.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $667.60 million to $670.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $741.62 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $749.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

