MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 115.2% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 269.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MGNX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,481. The stock has a market cap of $509.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.14. MacroGenics has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $36.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.