Maecenas Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $178,575.39 and approximately $32.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

