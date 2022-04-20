Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36.
