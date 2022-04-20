Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36.

Get Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság alerts:

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (Get Rating)

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.