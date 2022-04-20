MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 11.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 4,849.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.