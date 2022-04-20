Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Trading Down 3.7%

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.64. 3,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 487,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Get Mainz Biomed B.V. alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.