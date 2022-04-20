Maple Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $53.73 or 0.00129256 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $237.39 million and $6.43 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maple Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

