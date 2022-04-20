Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $115.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $90.44 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $91.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

