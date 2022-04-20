Marlin (POND) Price Hits $0.0290 on Major Exchanges

Marlin (POND) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $113.32 million and approximately $15.07 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00046217 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.28 or 0.07436116 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00039007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,670.65 or 1.00239156 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

