Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of -118.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,819,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,434,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,829 shares of company stock worth $12,494,125. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

