Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $88.45 and last traded at $88.60. 21,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,804,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.91.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,355,000 after buying an additional 889,561 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,454,000 after buying an additional 513,954 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after buying an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,597,000 after buying an additional 300,318 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Match Group (MTCH)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.