Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $88.45 and last traded at $88.60. 21,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,804,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Get Match Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.86.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,355,000 after buying an additional 889,561 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,454,000 after buying an additional 513,954 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after buying an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,597,000 after buying an additional 300,318 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.