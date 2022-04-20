Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.08. Matson also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

NYSE:MATX traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,695. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.97. Matson has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $438,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,539,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $375,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,297 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 41.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 83,503 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Matson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

