Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. 110,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMX shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Gordon Fargey sold 13,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total transaction of C$82,866.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,397,887.37. Also, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 90,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$565,734.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$999,415.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,363 shares of company stock worth $653,545.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (CVE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

