Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$6.75 to C$7.00. The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 3,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 232,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 53.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 99.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth about $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $765.47 million, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 43.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

