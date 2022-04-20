McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.88 billion. McDonald’s posted sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $23.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.04 billion to $25.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.92 billion to $26.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.96.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,563. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.74 and its 200-day moving average is $250.99. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,325,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

