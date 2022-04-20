McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,232.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.75. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.