McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Global Payments by 12.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.52.

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.53.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

