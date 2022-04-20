McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

TGT stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.67. 212,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,335. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.66. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,333 shares of company stock valued at $21,462,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

