McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $11.11 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,959 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

NYSE ACN traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $325.28. 45,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.49. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

