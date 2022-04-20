McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $14.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,972,000 after purchasing an additional 175,939 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,445 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.57. The company had a trading volume of 771,017 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.74. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

