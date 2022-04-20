McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.89 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 133,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 128,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 47,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $216.62 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

