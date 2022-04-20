McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $23.55 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

VONV traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $73.86. 17,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,119. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

