McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,183,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $285,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,563. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.99.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

