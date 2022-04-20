McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $4.93 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $4.61 on Wednesday, reaching $164.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145,945. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.08. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $396.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

