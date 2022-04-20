McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 241 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

HD traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $325.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.26 and its 200-day moving average is $359.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.