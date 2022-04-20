McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 500 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after acquiring an additional 193,129 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,344,000 after acquiring an additional 748,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 409,390 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. 352,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

