McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of VCLT stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,071. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $85.03 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

