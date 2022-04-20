McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $206,237,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,274,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,738,000 after buying an additional 40,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.70. The company had a trading volume of 131,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,575. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.64. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

