Mdex Market Cap Tops $194.99 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $194.99 million and $3.00 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.11 or 0.07431093 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,314.89 or 0.99871279 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00036745 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,141,578 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

