MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in MediWound by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reduced their price objective on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.40. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

