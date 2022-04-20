Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $139.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00261481 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004895 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000803 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00021688 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.54 or 0.00668859 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars.

