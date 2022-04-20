Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,689 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.53.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

