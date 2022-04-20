Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Regency Centers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REG opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 118.48%.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

