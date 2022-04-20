Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,748 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after buying an additional 450,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after buying an additional 277,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

