Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,363,000 after buying an additional 1,164,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after buying an additional 1,235,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,244,000 after buying an additional 104,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after buying an additional 6,940,377 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.