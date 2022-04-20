Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 5,324 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,391 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

