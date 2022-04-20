Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Equity Residential by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 288,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $90.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.55. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.98 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 70.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

