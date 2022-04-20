Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $209,262,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,135,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONY opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.35. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $87.54 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

