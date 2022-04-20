Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Chimera Investment worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

