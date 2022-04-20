Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.22.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock worth $2,544,542. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $125.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.65 and its 200 day moving average is $164.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.23 and a beta of 2.31. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

