Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after buying an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after buying an additional 258,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

Stryker stock opened at $271.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $236.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

