Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.66 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of First American Financial worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.79. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

