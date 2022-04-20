Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.31 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $201.28 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

