Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.