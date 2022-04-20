Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.66 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,157,296,000 after acquiring an additional 197,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.79.

NYSE GS opened at $335.95 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $308.20 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

